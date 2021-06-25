Cancel
Tennis

Simona Halep pulls out of Wimbledon due to calf injury

Birmingham Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefending singles champion Simona Halep withdrew from Wimbledon on Friday because of a lingering calf injury. The world's No. 3 player sustained the injury in May during the second round of a clay-court tournament in Rome and missed the French Open. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating Serena Williams 6-2,...

