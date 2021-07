Recent ransomware attacks have proven that the United States is more vulnerable than we think. The Colonial Pipeline attack in May stemmed from hackers having access to an old virtual private network (VPN) that was not intended to be used. This seemingly innocuous letdown paralyzed gasoline and fuel delivery through the East Coast for nearly a week, triggering a surge in fuel prices and creating a run on gasoline not seen since the Arab oil embargo of 1973. When addressed, Colonial Pipeline's CEO mentioned the ransomware attack was caused by an oversight, signaling that this event could have been prevented. There's no room for error when the U.S. is facing a national security emergency against an enemy that hides in plain sight, yet is largely anonymous.