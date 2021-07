Travel is something that plays a crucial role in society. This is not only on a personal level but also in terms of the global economy, business world and jobs market. Whenever you are travelling, staying entertained is important. Having something fun to do when waiting at an airport or in your hotel room, for example, is a must. While classic activities such as reading a book are still popular, many people now will use mobile devices (such as tablets and smartphones) to have fun over the internet.