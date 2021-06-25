Harrington man arrested on felony charges following traffic stop

DOVER, Del. – A traffic stop for speeding led to charges for a Harrington man Thursday afternoon in Dover. Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle at around 2:30 p.m., in the area of DuPont Highway north of Walnut Shade Road, after the trooper saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Contact was made with the unlicensed 16-year-old male driver, 16-year-old backseat passenger, and owner of the vehicle and front seat passenger, 21-year-old Bradley Hughes, and a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle.