Commentary: Community pharmacies are being run out of business
As Minnesota and the rest of the country gain greater control over the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of independent community pharmacists continues to grow even more important. With vaccine eligibility finally reaching all adults over the age of 16, many of us are helping to administer vaccine doses to help the country reach herd immunity as fast as possible. And this comes after over a year of providing care to families and neighbors across communities as our nation faced the worst health crises in many of our lifetimes.www.echopress.com