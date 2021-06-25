Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

One in 25 UK areas has seen population drop since 2010, figures suggest

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crR7s_0afCTvgW00
The seafront at Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

One in 25 local areas of the UK saw their population fall over the last decade, new figures suggest.

The areas include Barrow-in-Furness and Copeland in Cumbria, Ceredigion in Wales and Inverclyde in Scotland, which saw the biggest percentage drop anywhere in the country.

By contrast, some parts of London are estimated to have seen population growth of more than 20% while places such as Coventry, Corby and Dartford all saw increases of around a fifth.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) as part of the annual population estimates for the UK.

They suggest that 17 out of 379 local authority areas, or 4%, are likely to have seen a decrease in population from mid-2010 to mid-2020, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

Inverclyde tops the list, with an estimated drop of 5.5% from 81,510 in 2010 to 77,060 in 2020.

Na h-Eileanan Siar, or the Western Isles, saw the second largest fall, down 4.0% from 27,600 to 26,500.

Barrow-in-Furness and Copeland are next, with decreases of 3.9% and 3.7% respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvLwC_0afCTvgW00
People on South Bay beach at Scarborough (Anna Gowthorpe/PA) (PA Archive)

A common factor to most of the local areas of England to see a fall in population is the seaside: Barrow-in-Furness, Copeland, Blackpool (down 3.1%) and Scarborough (down 0.3%) are all by the coast.

The one landlocked area of England where the population fell was the London borough of Kensington & Chelsea (down 2.2%).

All other areas of London are estimated to have seen their population rise from mid-2010 to mid-2020, with the City of London (up 49.1%), Tower Hamlets (33.6%), Camden (30.2%) and Westminster (24.2%) having the highest increases.

Outside London, the areas with the biggest rises are Coventry (up 21.7%), Corby (21.5%), Tewkesbury (18.5%) and Dartford (18.4%).

The highest increase in Scotland was for Midlothian (up 13.1%), for Northern Ireland it was Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (9.6%), while for Wales it was Cardiff (8.1%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307Un8_0afCTvgW00
People shopping in Cardiff city centre on the last Saturday shopping day before Christmas (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

The ONS said the estimates should be treated with caution, as the regular collection of statistics that are used for modelling population size has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is also nearly 10 years since the results of the 2011 Census, which the ONS has used as a starting point for estimating population figures during the past decade, adjusting each year for births, deaths, internal and international migration.

The first results from the 2021 Census are due to be published in March next year, and these will give the most accurate picture of how the population has changed.

The total population of the UK is estimated to have grown from 62.8 million in mid-2010 to 67.1 million in mid-2020 – a rise of 7%.

Here are the 17 local authority areas where the estimated population fell between mid-2010 and mid-2020.

The list reads: name of area; estimated population mid-2010; estimated population mid-2020; percentage change.

Inverclyde: 81,510; 77,060; down 5.5%Na h-Eileanan Siar: 27,600; 26,500; down 4.0%Barrow-in-Furness: 69,429; 66,726; down 3.9%Copeland: 70,629; 68,041; down 3.7%Argyll & Bute: 88,620; 85,430; down 3.6%Ceredigion: 75,217; 72,895; down 3.1%Blackpool: 142,753, 138,381; down 3.1%West Dunbartonshire: 90,800; 88,340; down 2.7%North Ayrshire: 137,800, 134,250; down 2.6%Kensington & Chelsea: 160,463; 156,864, down 2.2%Dumfries and Galloway: 151,100; 148,290, down 1.9%Shetland Islands: 23,060; 22,870; down 0.8%East Ayrshire: 122,410; 121,600; down 0.7%South Ayrshire: 112,600; 112,140; down 0.4%Scarborough: 109,014; 108,737; down 0.3%Isles of Scilly 2,228; 2,226; down 0.1%Clackmannanshire: 51,330; 51,290; down 0.1%

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Size#West London#Population Growth#Uk#Barrow#Kensington Chelsea#Banbridge Craigavon#Cardiff#Ons#Census#Argyll Bute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Fans celebrating Euros ‘may have been an important factor in rising Covid cases’

Football fans celebrating the Euros in the UK may have been “an important factor” in driving up coronavirus case numbers, an expert has said. Data from England, Scotland and Wales shows an “obvious surge” in case numbers starting around 10 days after the first games involving each nation, according to Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered. The approach is in contrast to England’s road map out of lockdown, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the legal obligation to wear face coverings will end once the country reaches Step 4 on July 19.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Men:Tom Hall, Kenilworth, WarwickshirePatrick Huston, BelfastJames Woodgate, Woking, Surrey. Women:Sarah Bettles, EssexNaomi Folkard, Leamington Spa, WarwickshireBryony Pitman, Shoreham in West, Sussex. Artistic swimming (2)Kate Shortman, free duetIsabelle Thorpe, free duet. Athletics (77):. Women:Dina Asher-Smith, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay (John...
JobsThe Guardian

UK’s East Timorese population faces loss of rights after Brexit

Thousands of East Timorese people who fled the country in the 1990s could lose their rights to work, rent a home or access the NHS in three days’ time because of Brexit. Campaigners say many of the estimated 15,000-strong population in the country do not understand that if they do not apply for settled status to the Home Office by Wednesday they will lose their rights.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Half the UK population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than half of the British population have received their second coronavirus vaccine jab. The milestone was passed after another 165,665 people were given a second jab in England on Saturday. Numbers are yet to be reported from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but 33,602,136 people have now had both...
Businesswsau.com

UK’s economic rebound slowed in May, carmakers hit by chip shortage

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s economic rebound slowed in May, according to official data which raised questions about the intensity of the bounce-back from coronavirus lockdowns and showed the country’s car makers struggling with a global shortage of microchips. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 1.5% in...
Public HealthBBC

Marked increase in Covid infections across UK

The UK is experiencing a marked increase in new Covid infections, say experts from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Latest data from swab tests in the community suggests one in every 160 people has the virus. That is up from one in every 250 in the previous week. For...
Economychemistryworld.com

UK share of Horizon 2020 funds dropped £1.5bn since Brexit vote

The UK’s scientists have missed out on £1.5 billion in Horizon 2020 funds since the country voted to leave the EU in 2016. Campaigners say that the figures reveal the extent to which Brexit uncertainty damaged collaborations between UK researchers and their colleagues across Europe. Before the Brexit vote in...
RetailFXStreet.com

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The British economic calendar is all set to entertain the cable traders during the dull hours of early Friday, at 06:00 GMT with May GDP figures for 2021. Also increasing the importance of that time are Trade Balance and Industrial Production details for the stated period. Having witnessed a 2.3%...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

UK economy takes another step toward pre-pandemic level

LONDON — The British economy took another step toward its pre-pandemic level following the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, though the 0.8% growth recorded in May was around half that expected by economists as a microchip shortage hurt car production. Figures from the Office for National Statistics released on Friday...
Economywcn247.com

UK economy remains 3.1% smaller than pre-pandemic level

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the British economy rebounded further in May following another easing of lockdown restrictions, though the increase was about half that expected by economists. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the economy grew by 0.8% during May. The growth was largely driven by the services sector, which reported 0.9% growth after a raft of hospitality, leisure and arts firms were able to reopen due to the relaxation of restrictions on May 17 in England. Despite the run of growth, the British economy remains 3.1% smaller than it was in February 2020, the month before the government first put lockdown measures in place to try to contain the coronavirus.
Marketsinvezz.com

GBP/USD: Here’s why sterling rose after weak UK GDP data

The GBP/USD pair rose on Friday after the latest UK GDP data. The economy expanded by 0.3% in May after rising by 2.0% in April. The pair rose because of the overall weak US dollar. The British pound (GBP/USD) rose slightly on Friday even after the relatively weak UK GDP...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

UK Economic Recovery Slows As More Covid Curbs Lifted

Britain's economy grew for a fourth month running in May on further easing of lockdown measures but the rate of expansion slowed more than expected, official data showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew by 0.8 percent in May as restaurants and pubs welcomed customers back indoors for the first time...
Public Healththeiet.org

Certain Covid changes here to stay, says Bank of England

The governor of the Bank of England has said he believes investment in intellectual property will remain high even after the pandemic and that people are “adaptive creatures”. Andrew Bailey, the Bank's governer, said he believes that people are “adaptive creatures”, so many changes that have come about because of...
Posted by
The Independent

UK’s economic growth slowed in May despite Covid lockdown easing

The UK’s economy continues to recover from the shock of coronavirus, but growth slowed in May despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, figures show.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in May following a 2.3-per-cent rise the month before, disappointing analysts who had predicted an increase of 1.5 per cent.May's economic growth was largely driven by the services sector, which reported growth of 0.9 per cent after restrictions were eased for hospitality, leisure and arts companies on 17 May.Customers’ return to restaurants and holiday destinations led the accommodation and food services sector in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy