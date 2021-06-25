10 Summer Pieces I’d Shop From Revolve—If They Carried Plus Size

It goes without saying that a lot of people have high hopes that this will be a summer to remember—and with good reason. We can think of no better way than to take advantage of the blooming optimism and rising temperatures (not to mention to counteract a stir-crazy year spent inside) than to fill your schedule with al fresco activities. Like, a lot of them. We could all use a little sunshine on our skin, a little fresh air, and a little social interaction. Why not all three at once? Luckily the months ahead are the perfect time to eat, drink, and be merry, all while basking in the sun’s rays. And while you may have forgotten that leaving the house requires more than keys, phone, wallet (ahem, and mask), here are a few reminders on what to bring with you as you re-enter a brand new world.