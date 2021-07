Search efforts continue for rescuers after a Florida building collapsed on Thursday. More than 150 people are still missing and the death toll has risen to 10. “From a rescuer perspective, our job is to rescue as many people as possible. I suspect they’ll go for as long as there is maybe somebody alive,” said Justen Noakes with Texas Search and Rescue. “There is a technical process in basically delayering the collapsed building and so they’re looking for any signs of life.”