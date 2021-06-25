Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Analyst Ratings For Enphase Energy

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Within the last quarter, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Enphase Energy evaluate the company at an average price target of $201.0 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $175.00.

www.benzinga.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
55K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Enph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.64 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.84 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. Trinseo reported earnings of ($2.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$207.05 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce sales of $207.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the highest is $208.90 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $192.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $480.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.20.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$56.50 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report $56.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.62 million and the lowest is $52.28 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.20 EPS Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.27. Centerra Gold reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$370.80 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce sales of $370.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $35.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 943.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “. Avaya stock opened at $26.43...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$142.37 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $138.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $159,380.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$50.02 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce sales of $50.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.90 million. DHT posted sales of $202.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$15.67 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $15.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.75 billion and the lowest is $15.60 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Santander Consumer USA. The company has an average price target of $38.71 with a high of $46.00 and a low of $32.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.18 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post sales of $3.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares increased by 6.42% to $49.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.4K, accounting for 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy