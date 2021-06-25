Safer Future's 'Shine a Light on Domestic Violence' awareness walk planned for Saturday in Aurora

Safer Futures, Portage County’s only domestic violence shelter, will host its first "Shine a Light on Domestic Violence" community awareness walk on Saturday. The walk will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Sunny Lake Park, 885 E Mennonite Road, Aurora. The evening will include a 2.4 mile walk to honor the 24 people abused by an intimate partner every minute nationally. The event will conclude with a candlelight vigil to honor the 109 Ohioans who lost their lives to domestic violence in fiscal year 2020.