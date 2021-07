Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stable in a Range as It Holds above $31,000 – July 10, 2021. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has been stuck below $34,400 high as it holds above $31,000. Since June 29, BTC’s price has been making a series of lower highs and lower lows. Buyers attempted but failed to break the $35,000 resistance level. In the process, BTC price made a lower high of $36,500 and later a lower low of $32,200. Bitcoin is now stuck below the $34,400 price level. For the past 48 hours, Bitcoin has been rising marginally before getting stuck below the recent high.