Sydney McLaughlin’s run to the Tokyo Olympics begins this evening
Former Kentucky track and field superstar Sydney McLaughlin begins her road to the Tokyo Olympics today. Competing in arguably the strongest track and field event, the 400m Hurdles, the 21-year-old star is set to make her debut in this year’s Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. She’ll start today with a first-round run at 6:35 p.m. ET, which will be televised on NBC Sports Network. From there, she’ll run in the semifinals on Saturday, June 26 at 9:19 p.m. on NBC, followed by the event final on Sunday, June 27 at 7:20 p.m. ET on NBC.kentuckysportsradio.com