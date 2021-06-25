Sydney McLaughlin’s run to the Tokyo Olympics begins this evening

400 hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin is the new fastest of all time. After two world records by Dalilah McLaughlin in 2019, including in an epic win over McLaughlin at the world championships, McLaughlin got her first major championship win with a world record of 51.90, breaking Muhammad's 52.16 world record from the Doha world championships. McLaughlin, who was the world leader at 52.83, also broke Muhammad's 2016 meet record of 52.88. Muhammad was second in 52.42, a season best. USC's Anna Cockrell, the NCAA 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles champion, was third in a PR of 53.70 to make her first Olympic team. Shamier Little was fourth in 53.85, 2015 world bronze medalist Cassandra Tate was fifth in 56.91, Deonca Bookman sixth in 56.90 and Rio bronze medalist Ashley Spencer was seventh in 1:00.19.