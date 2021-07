Marloes researches and and writes Mintel's UK travel reports. With the UK government updating the green, amber and red list for the second time, from the 30th June, 16 destinations and UK Overseas Territories will be added to the green list. All additions to the green list, with the exception of Malta, will also join the ‘green watchlist’, which indicates that these destinations are at risk of moving from green to amber. Israel, which had already been on the initial green list, has been added to the ‘green watchlist’ too, while six countries (Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda) will be included in the red list from 30 June. So what does this all mean for the travel industry in the short to long-term?