Alex Smith Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Rumors
The 2005 NFL Draft forever tied Alex Smith and Aaron Rodgers together. But with Smith now retired, he has some thoughts on Rodgers’ ongoing beef with the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with USA Today via ProFootballTalk, Smith took Rodgers’ side, pointing out that he’s due a lot more communication and respect than “the average player”. He feels that the situation with the Packers is ultimately a big lesson on how to treat people.thespun.com