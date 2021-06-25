Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Alex Smith Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Rumors

By Tzvi Machlin
thespun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2005 NFL Draft forever tied Alex Smith and Aaron Rodgers together. But with Smith now retired, he has some thoughts on Rodgers’ ongoing beef with the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with USA Today via ProFootballTalk, Smith took Rodgers’ side, pointing out that he’s due a lot more communication and respect than “the average player”. He feels that the situation with the Packers is ultimately a big lesson on how to treat people.

thespun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Usa Today Sports#Usatodaysports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USA Today
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Packers' Davante Adams addresses future in Green Bay, impact of Aaron Rodgers controversy on his 'plan'

It's been quite the tumultuous offseason for the Green Bay Packers after seeing their stellar 2020 campaign derailed in January. The goal was to reload for 2021, but they're having one hell of a time getting the magazine back into the gun. They find themselves in an ongoing controversy with reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers -- who reportedly refuses to play another snap for the organization and subsequently decided to skip OTAs and mandatory minicamp -- in a situation that could impact what happens in contract talks with four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLNFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using offseason to 'work on my mental health'

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot to think about this offseason. From an ongoing rift with the Packers to revealing his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley to a two-week stint as the host of Jeopardy!, the reigning MVP's public and private life have been constant topics of conversation since he last took the football field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Friday Is An Important Date For Aaron Rodgers, Packers

As the standoff between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continues, there’s a critical date coming up that could have a big impact on whether or not Rodgers plays this season. Ryan Wood of Yahoo Sports’ Packers News noted today that this Friday, July 2, is the deadline...
NFLPopculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Holding out and/or forcing a trade aren’t the only ways Aaron Rodgers can get out of playing in Green Bay moving forward. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, there is another way out for Rodgers, though it’s a pretty bold one. Rodgers is reportedly able to opt out...
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Trade For QBs Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson? Theismann's Take

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are two of the best QBs of their respective generations, with something else in common: Disgruntlement with their present situations. Rodgers, 37, wants out of Green Bay and has not reported to camp. Watson, 25, has stated since the hiring of the new front office that he would not return to the Houston Texans despite signing a $156 million extension in September of last season.
NFLChicago Tribune

Aaron Rodgers says he has focused on his mental health this offseason amid talk of a rift with the Green Bay Packers: ‘Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in silence’

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape. Rodgers skipped the Green Bay Packers’ mandatory minicamp last month amid reports he doesn’t want to return...
NFLfoxbangor.com

Bruce Smith Warns Packers To Fix Aaron Rodgers Drama, You’re Not Good Without Him!

NFL legend Bruce Smith says the Packers are SCREWED if they don’t remedy the Aaron Rodgers situation … telling TMZ Sports Green Bay is NOT a contender without the QB. Smith didn’t mince words when talking about the Cheesehead drama … saying straight-up, “With [Rodgers], they are a contender. Without him, they are not!”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Message For Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau

The U.S. Open wasn’t a great event for either Phil Mickelson or Bryson DeChambeau. In a few weeks, those two golf stars will turn their attention to a less traditional event, The Match, which will also feature NFL star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Mickelson, the surprise winner of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Rodgers early 2021 fantasy football predictions

The new season is fast approaching and that means it’s time to start thinking about fantasy football. Where should you consider drafting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers?. It sounds odd to say, but Rodgers surpassed fantasy expectations last season. After a couple of years where he didn’t hit the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy