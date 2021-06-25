Alex Smith Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Rumors

It's been quite the tumultuous offseason for the Green Bay Packers after seeing their stellar 2020 campaign derailed in January. The goal was to reload for 2021, but they're having one hell of a time getting the magazine back into the gun. They find themselves in an ongoing controversy with reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers -- who reportedly refuses to play another snap for the organization and subsequently decided to skip OTAs and mandatory minicamp -- in a situation that could impact what happens in contract talks with four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams.