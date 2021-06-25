Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Friday's episode of General Hospital will air Monday

By News 5 Staff
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swa3v_0afCRhVA00

General Hospital will not air today as regularly scheduled. ABC News will air a special report in the General Hospital time slot covering the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

As a result, Friday's originally scheduled episode of “General Hospital” will be moved to Monday, June 28, 2021 and what airs today will be an encore episode.

The ABC Special Report will air at approximately 2:30 p.m. and is expected to last between 30 and 60 minutes.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Abc News#The Abc Special Report#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
General Hospital
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Stuart Damon, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dies at 84

Stuart Damon, who was best known for his role on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 84. “He’d been struggling with renal failure for the last several years,” ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio confirmed in a Facebook post. “He was a kind, loving and friendly man. It’s something Christopher heard his entire life. It was my honor to know Stuart Damon. May this Prince R.I.P.”
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

A lot of people may have considered cutting the cable cord but there's always that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Jeopardy! to air early Friday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR has re-scheduled Jeopardy! to air in full Friday morning from 2:00-2:30 a.m. and Days of our Lives will air between 2:30-3:30 a.m. IF you plan to use your DVR you will need to record the 2:00 a.m. Right This Minute and both the 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Early Today shows to record the entire Days of our Lives show.
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

How Sonny and Spencer Are Related on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Sometimes family connections on soaps can be a little confusing for viewers, especially when certain characters are no longer on the canvas. And some fans have wondered how is Spencer related to Sonny on GENERAL HOSPITAL whenever they share scenes. Well, don’t worry, we’re here to help fill in the blanks for you!
TV & Videosfame10.com

Will Cameron Mathison Be The New Drew Cain On General Hospital?

It has been a few months since soaps vet Cameron Mathison announced that he was joining General Hospital (GH), which kickstarted an agonizing wait for viewers to know more about his highly secretive role. Producers have yet to share details on Mathison’s character, or the air-date of his first episode,...
TV Seriesfame10.com

General Hospital: Spoilers For July 2021

As we say “goodbye” to June and welcome July in the land of Port Charles, the storylines on General Hospital (GH) will continue to heat up. Will Sonny pay a visit to his hometown? Will Joss and Cam start a new chapter? Plus, some unexpected new romances are possible on the horizon! Learn more about these storylines and others in the below GH spoilers for July 2021.
Relationship AdviceCanyon News

Marriage Surprise, Stalker Chaos on “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—I cannot believe with all the possibilities available that the person who has been sending menacing gifts and threats to Ava Jerome, was none other than Spencer Cassadine on “General Hospital!” I mean c’mon, out of all the possibilities of a threat, the writers chose to fixate on Spencer of all people. Well, they have aged the kid, who is an adult at this point and we actually saw the stalker in the flesh, but Spencer was such a red herring, I didn’t actually think the writers would go thru with it. I mean he is walking around Port Charles as ‘Vincent’ and how no one has spotted him yet I’m trying to figure that out people.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: Get Your First Month of 15+ Streaming Services For Just $0.99 (Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, BET+, and More)

If you’ve been looking to try a new streaming service, The Roku Channel is offering an incredible deal. For just $0.99 per month for your first month, you can subscribe to more than 15 different streaming services including Showtime, STARZ, AMC+, and Cinemax (a full list is below). The offer is only valid until July 18th, so you don’t have much time to save.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 2: What to Expect?

In the season 23 premiere of ‘Big Brother,’ all the 16 HouseGuests filed into the Big Brother house, four at a time, only to encounter their first team challenge this season, also known as the kick-off challenge. Every winner of this activity would be granted numerous advantages, now and even in the future, that could change the course of the show. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, you could update yourself through the recap. Others who are curious about episode 2 can check out all the details about the upcoming episode here!
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Nicolas Bechtel Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

Fans were surprised to find that after eight years, the role of Spencer Cassadine on GENERAL HOSPITAL was recast with fan-favorite Nicolas Bechtel being replaced with Nicholas Alexander Chavez. The new actor made his debut in the July 2 episode and a few days later, on July 5, Bechtel reached out to his numerous fans on social media.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
CelebritiesDeadline

Stuart Damon Dies: ‘General Hospital’s’ Alan Quartermaine Had 50-Year Career On Stage And Screen

Stuart Damon, who for decades played General Hospital‘s Chief of Staff Dr. Alan Quartermaine, has died at age 84. News of his passing was first reported by ABC7 Entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and confirmed in a tweet from General Hospital EP Frank Valentini, who sent his condolences to Damon’s family before writing, “Stuart was an absolute legend of our industry and he’ll be sorely missed.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy