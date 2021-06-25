Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Mike Pence says he was ‘proud’ to oversee Congress’ certification of Biden’s win despite backlash from Trump

By Chantal da Silva
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364L17_0afCRc5X00

Former Vice President Mike Pence has said he is “proud”of his role in seeing Congress certify President Joe Biden ’s election victory on 6 January – the day rioters, including many Trump supporters, stormed the US Capitol building in a deadly siege.

The 6 January insurrection, which left five people dead, forced lawmakers to briefly pause the certification of Mr Biden’s win.

Delivering a speech at the Reagan Library on Thursday, Mr Pence appeared to take a jab at former President Donald Trump , who had called on his second-in-command to reject electoral votes on 6 January in an apparent bid to stay in power.

“The truth is there’s almost no idea more un- American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president,” Mr Pence said.

“And I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution,” he said.

With some Republican lawmakers having joined Mr Trump in calling on Mr Pence to reject the outcome of the 2020 election, the former vice president said: “There are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session that I possess the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states”.

“The Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress,” he maintained.

Mr Trump and his supporters had appeared to believe that Mr Pence did possess such a power, with the then-president insisting that the election was stolen by Mr Biden, without providing any evidence.

After Mr Pence made clear he would not try to stop the certification of Mr Biden’s election victory, a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an apparent effort to halt the process.

In the wake of the insurrection, Mr Pence has said that he still talks to Mr Trump.

However, he said that he “doesn’t know” if he and the former president will “ever see eye to eye” about the deadly riot.

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years,” he previously said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

173K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Un American#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Texas StateCNN

Trump's false election claims persist at conservative gathering in Texas

Dallas (CNN) — As Texas' battle over voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims was still on full display Saturday a few hours north at the major gathering of conservative activists where Trump will be welcomed as the star attraction Sunday.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Blackburn sounds off on media treatment of Trump vs Biden: 'Acted like spoiled children for four years'

DALLAS–Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., sounded off on the media's not-so-subtle change in tone from the Trump administration to the Biden administration at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday. After taking an aggressively negative stance in White House coverage for the past four years, prominent media outlets have at times...
Washington StateNewsweek

Trump Says Washington Is Behind New York Criminal Probe

Former President Donald Trump believes Washington, D.C. is behind the New York criminal investigation that has led to indictments of The Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. Trump made the remarks during an interview with Bill O'Reilly that was released online Thursday night. The former president said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump denies fighting with Pence for hiring Lewandowski

Former President Trump is denying a report that he and his former vice president, Mike Pence , fought over Pence’s political committee hiring Corey Lewandowski , details of which are alleged in a forthcoming book. In an essay adapted from the forthcoming book “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden is not boring

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. The White House loves leaning into the notion that the JOE BIDEN presidency is a deliberate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy