Brennan’s honored with prestigious 'Grand Award' for top wine selection

Mediterranean cuisine is made up of several regional Middle Eastern foods. This style of food focuses on fresh veggies, olive oil, and local in-season ingredients. Different cultures and countries put their own spin on Mediterranean street food dishes. Some well-known styles include Lebanese, Greek, and Turkish. You've probably heard of popular Mediterranean staples like hummus, gyros, and kebabs. Luckily for us, there are Mediterranean restaurants all over the US ranging from takeout to fine dining. If you truly want to immerse yourself in a culture, you need to try their food, and we have the 12 best recipes that you need to try.