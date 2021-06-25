Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Brennan’s honored with prestigious 'Grand Award' for top wine selection

By Kenny Kuhn
Posted by 
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 16 days ago

A famous French Quarter restaurant joins three other restaurants across the country in winning a prestigious wine award sought by restaurateurs worldwide. On their 75th anniversary, Brennan’s restaurant wins Wine Spectator’s

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Wine Country#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Wine Spectator#The Grand Award#Le Bernardin#Single Thread Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

O’Neill Vintners & Distillers Honored with Wine Institute’s California Green Medal Leader Award

LARKSPUR, Calif. — June 30, 2021 — As announced by theWine Institute today, O’Neill Vintners & Distillers is the proud recipient of the Seventh Annual Sustainable Winegrowing California Green Medal Leader Award. This accolade is given to wineries and vineyards that demonstrate excellence in leadership and a commitment to sustainability. O’Neill Vintners & Distillers aims to lead, not only in grape and wine quality, but also in sustainable and socially responsible initiatives that generate measurable results. They believe sustainability is the ultimate expression of their commitment to people, planet and profit.
Birmingham, MIHometownLife.com

Rugby Grille inside Townsend Hotel earns excellence award for wine selection

The Rugby Grille Restaurant in The Townsend Hotel received a Best of Award of Excellence - Two-Glass Rating with Wine Spectator Magazine. This is the sixth consecutive year receiving this prestigious award. Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and...
Drinkspasowine.com

2021 Wine Awards – Summer

The Community Wine Awards recognize individuals and organizations that make Paso Robles Wine Country a better place to live and work. For the third year in a row, we called for nominations for our Wine Awards from the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance membership, and the awards are voted on by their peers. It is exciting to announce the recipients of the 2021 Good Neighbor, Master Marketer, and Unsung Heros awards.
Bethany Beach, DECape Gazette

Four SoDel Concepts restaurants honored for wine selection excellence

For the fourth consecutive year, four SoDel Concepts restaurants have received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Only seven Delaware restaurants were honored this year. SoDel Concepts award-winners include Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach, Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach, and Catch 54 in Fenwick Island.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

Findleton Estate wine takes top honors

Best Red and Best of Show at the 2021 El Dorado Wine Competition went to the 2018 Findleton Estate Winery Cooper Vineyard Carignan, also named Best Rhône of Show. Winemaker, Tom Findleton, was also awarded Best Amador Winemaker for 2021. Findleton makes consistently great wines, packaged in the most exquisite bottles with original labels hand-painted by his talented artist wife Pamela.
Portland, ORpdxfoodpress.com

Meet Ash Street Wine Co./Archival Spirits + July wine events

In an effort to keep you up to date on wineries in Portland we will be featuring one winery a month in an email and on social media. The plan is to give you a couple of highlights in this email and then follow us on Facebook or Instagram to hear more about each winery.We hope you enjoy this snapshot into each of these unique small Urban Wineries.
Drinkswinemag.com

Viña Casablanca 2018 Nimbus Single Vineyard Syrah (Casablanca Valley)

Black plum and wild berry aromas come with an early whiff of eucalyptus. A racy but full palate is braced by bold acidity and fine tannins, while this Casablanca Valley Syrah tastes of minty berry fruits and light spice. A straight-lined finish with punch doesn't crumble in the least. Drink through 2023. Michael Schachner.
Drinkswinemag.com

Cullen 2018 Diana Madeline Wilyabrup Red (Margaret River)

This vintage of Diana Madeline (a Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant Bordeaux-style blend) is a classic. While still tightly wound and set for the long haul, this vintage is a little more expressive in youth than previous ones. Cherry and brambly berry nestle amid iodine, tomato leaf, dark chocolate, graphite and savory, herbal characters. The palate is austere but harmonious, with length, depth, concentration and powerful yet fine tannins. A must for any Cab-lover's cellar. Drink 2023–2040, at least. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswinemag.com

More than Rosé: Eight Red Wines from Provence

For many U.S. wine lovers, Provence is synonymous with rosé. The pale pink wines common to the region have become a summer obsession — and with good reason. In Provence 89% of the vines are dedicated to rosé production, leaving just a small amount to red and white wines. However,...
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Kriselle Cellars Offers Oregon’s Best Wines and Wood-Fired Pizza

Kriselle Cellars Winery in White City, Oregon, is purposefully misnamed after the founder’s wife, Krisell. Scott Steingraber, owner, and wine-maker thought it would be easier for everyone to pronounce. Either way, Kriselle, is on the tip of Joseph V. Micallef’s tongue. He is the Forbes Magazine contributor who praised them...
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

12 Mediterranean Street Food Recipes Are the Perfect Healthy Junk Food

Mediterranean cuisine is made up of several regional Middle Eastern foods. This style of food focuses on fresh veggies, olive oil, and local in-season ingredients. Different cultures and countries put their own spin on Mediterranean street food dishes. Some well-known styles include Lebanese, Greek, and Turkish. You've probably heard of popular Mediterranean staples like hummus, gyros, and kebabs. Luckily for us, there are Mediterranean restaurants all over the US ranging from takeout to fine dining. If you truly want to immerse yourself in a culture, you need to try their food, and we have the 12 best recipes that you need to try.
Drinkswinemag.com

Alkoomi 2019 Cabernet-Merlot (Frankland River)

Where Alkoomi's 100% Cabernet is chiseled and powerful, the Merlot in this blend does wonders in softening and brightening this wine into a highly drinkable drop. The cooler climes of Western Australia's deep south are on display here in the form of fresh, high-toned red berry fruit, graphite and dried green herbs. Medium-bodied, the palate is silky yet cinched in highly textural tannins, but there's enough vibrant, juicy fruit to keep things fresh. An iron fist in a velvet glove. Drink now–2028. Christina Pickard.
DrinksReverse Wine Snob

Cultusboni RS Chianti Classico – Downright Delicious

Extremely tasty and priced right, the Cultusboni RS Chianti Classico. 100% organically grown Sangiovese from the Chianti Classico subzone in Tuscany, Italy. The wine is aged in oak barrels and casks for a short period of time. Sample submitted for review. The wine has an SRP of $16 and is...
Drinkswinemag.com

Polkura 2018 Secano Dry Farmed Syrah (Marchigue)

A dark color and bold aromas of blackberry, dark plum and chocolaty oak border on heady but coalesce and settle with airing. This dry-farmed Syrah from the western edge of the Colchagua Valley is the type of wine that varies greatly by vintage, and this excellent 2018 is at its best. Purity, focus and deep black fruit flavors support a balanced mouthfeel and length on the finish. Drink through 2030. Michael Schachner.
Drinkswinemag.com

Kumeu River 2019 Coddington Chardonnay (Kumeu)

From a low-yielding single vineyard, this white opens with smoke and flinty mineral notes weaving between concentrated yet fresh fruit. The palate is lighter than expected thanks to a line of crystalline acidity and a filigree texture. It has exceptional structure and neatly integrated oak that lets the layers of flavor shine. Drink now through 2028 at least. Christina Pickard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy