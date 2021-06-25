Cancel
MLB

Cubs' Willson Contreras savors catching first no-hitter: 'It means a lot to me'

By Bruce Levine
670 The Score
670 The Score
 16 days ago

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras savored Thursday night in Los Angeles as he caught his first career no-hitter, a combined effort thrown by four pitchers.

Willson Contreras
Mike Borzello
Gavin Lux
Craig Kimbrel
Zach Davies
Andrew Chafin
Ryan Tepera
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs won't look a workhorse in the mouth with Contreras

LOS ANGELES — Some of the best news the Cubs got all week was finding out Saturday when they got to the ballpark that catcher Willson Contreras was able to play after taking a 98-mph pitch off his left hand Friday night. “Surprising,” manager David Ross said, lauding his All-Star...
MLB

Cubs' success in first vs. second halves

This afternoon, the Cubs will reach the halfway point of their schedule, playing their 81st game at Milwaukee. I wondered how the Cubs have fared in the first half vs. the second half of their many previous seasons. ... Just defining "half" can be a little tricky. Baseball-reference.com shows the...
MLB

MLB Weekly Digest June 28th Edition: Chicago Cubs Toss Combined No-Hitter

The last week in MLB was about a team in the National League doing something special, a starting pitcher is out for the season, and a pitcher makes history. Chicago Cubs Toss Combined No-Hitter Against Los Angeles Dodgers. Last week, the Chicago Cubs had a memorable game as starting pitcher...
MLB

Zach Davies and three relievers combine for Cubs 17th no-hitter

Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera said he had no idea history was being made when he entered in the seventh inning at the Dodger Stadium on Thursday night. Lefty Andrew Chafin also had no idea about it until he caught a glimpse of the TV broadcast in the clubhouse after he finished the eighth. Statistics was shown on the TV screen, which highlights how there was already six no-hitters in the MLB this season.
MLB

MLBits: Bauer Allegations, Skaggs Family Suing, Donaldson and Giolito Beef, Lots of Trade Stuff, Near No-Hitter, More

Major League Baseball decided to cram a week’s worth of headlines into one 24-hour period, so let’s take a quick tour to see what the heck is going on. In case you missed the biggest story of the day yesterday, Trevor Bauer has been accused of assault by a woman with whom he had a sexual relationship that involved extra physical behavior. The woman has since received a restraining order against Bauer, but Bauer’s lawyer claims that they haven’t spoken in over a month or seen each other in six weeks and that the entire accusation is “baseless” and “defamatory.”
MLB

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Willson Contreras and Javy Báez Both Back In There

The Cubs have split the first two games of the series, but they’ve got back-to-back lefties coming up, with Julio Urias today and Clayton Kershaw tomorrow. Here’s David Ross’ lineup for Game No. 3 in Los Angeles. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Willson Contreras, C. 2. Kris Bryant, LF. 3. Anthony...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs’ combined no-hitter a sign of the times

It might just be a coincidence that the Cubs pitched a combined no-hitter in a time of plummeting batting averages. It might just be a coincidence that six of the 15 combined no-hitters in major-league history have come since 2012, a time of shorter stints for starters and more innings for relievers.
MLB

What Being Down 6.0 Games on July 1 Means for the Cubs

There’s a lot to get into today for the off-day, the first of July, and the follow-up to that disastrous and humiliating Brewers series. All coming. Sadly. But to tee things up for the day, I wanted to take a moment to look at the standings and provide a little July 1 context for where things stand.
MLB

Brewers 15, Cubs 7: You have GOT to be kidding me

“Yeah, what happened in the Cubs game this afternoon? I missed it.”. “Why, that’s fantastic! So they won, right? RIGHT? Hello? HELLO? I think our connection dropped....”. Yes, the Cubs scored seven runs in the first inning in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon. By the time this extremely long game was over,...
MLB

Cubs' Rex Brothers: Suffers first loss

Brothers (2-1) allowed three runs on two hits across 1.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers. He walked two and struck out two. The Cubs got a short start from Jake Arrieta, so they needed Brothers in the third inning, and the lefty struggled. He had allowed just two runs all month coming into Wednesday, but the rough appearance raised his ERA from 2.63 to 3.45. Brothers should still remain an important part of the Chicago bullpen, though it'd be encouraging to see him right the ship his next time out.
MLB

Cubs' record in games after no-hitters

As you no doubt are aware, the Cubs have lost all 6 games they have played since Zach Davies and 3 relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers on June 24. After each of their 11 previous 9-inning no-hitters since 1901, the Cubs have won at least 1 of the next 6 games.
MLB

Chicago Cubs Lineup (6/27/21): Contreras Leads Off, Sogard at 2B, Alzolay Facing Kershaw

The Cubs need a win to salvage a split in LA and they’ve got to get it against one of the best pitchers of his generation. Willson Contreras will lead off again, followed by Kris Bryant in right, Anthony Rizzo at first, and Javier Báez at short. Joc Pederson is in left, Jake Marisnick is in center, Patrick Wisdom plays third, and Eric Sogard gets another shot at second base.
MLB

It’s July. Trade season has begun. What does that mean for the Cubs?

I had some things to do on Thursday, and left without my phone. When I returned, I noticed a very minor trade had been made. While I'd planned on using a different intro, the Tim Locastro trade serves as a nice intro to the July trade season. Even this minor deal means the season of deals has begun, and could soon swing to swaps involving the Cubs.
MLB

Willson Contreras is the latest Chicago Cubs catcher to be part of a no-hitter after dedicating himself to improving his game calling

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras completed the postgame handshake line with his teammates and approached the visitors’ dugout at Dodger Stadium. Manager David Ross, standing on the grass just past the dugout steps, bear-hugged Contreras, clearly thrilled by his role in the franchise’s first combined no-hitter and 17th overall Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs catching depth takes another hit with Lobaton's injury

The Cubs' catching depth took another painful hit at the end of Tuesday's loss to the Brewers, when Jose Lobaton sustained a shoulder injury running to first base. In the ninth inning, Lobaton hit a ground ball to Milwaukee first baseman Jace Peterson, who flipped the ball to Josh Hader, covering the bag. Hader appeared to miss the base and fell to the ground.
MLB

Cubs hitters with 3 or more hits in most games

One of the few bright spots during the Cubs' dismal 1-9 road trip was Kris Bryant's 3 hits in the middle game of the series at Cincinnati. It was the fifth game this season in which Bryant had 3 hits, but his first in 31 games, since May 26. Bryant...
MLB

Top 10 Chicago Cubs trade candidates, ranked

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Chicago Cubs finally snapped their 11-game losing streak on Wednesday night, but even with the victory, sit 8 1/2 games out of first entering action on Thursday. In the span of two weeks, Chicago went from division leader to likely seller – and with that change, the futures of almost every guy on the roster is up in the air.
MLB

Chicago Cubs Draft Preview: In-Depth Look at Five College Hitters Who Could Be Cubs’ Targets

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing sense of comfort with video scouting, MLB teams have downsized their scouting departments ($). To compensate, teams have placed greater reliance on incorporating data in various calculations called draft models. These models assist in identifying ideal draft targets, with each target demographic (high school vs. college; position player vs. pitcher) carrying particular data points that individual teams weigh more heavily into their calculations.
MLB

Willson Contreras leading off for Cubs versus Brewers' lefty

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is leading off in Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras is the Cubs' preferred leadoff option against southpaws. Joc Pederson is hitting third with Patrick Wisdom right ahead of him. Javier Baez is on cleanup duty for the Cubs.

