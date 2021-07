Boris Johnson has apologised to a Labour MP who attacked government “hypocrisy” over Covid rule breaches, as he spoke about his own pain in not being allowed to comfort loved ones during the pandemic.Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi made an impassioned intervention at PMQs – furiously condemning the “sycophantic, spineless, hypocritical” ministers who have defended breaches of regulations.The Labour MP for Slough revealed he could not comfort his grandmother “in her final moments” in hospital and was forced to endure the “agony” of watching his uncle’s funeral online.Part of his frustration was centred on the response of Mr Johnson and his ministers...