Boomer & Gio's Moment of the Day: Evan Stinks

By Boomer Gio
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 17 days ago

Evan Roberts called in to defend himself for the stench of spoiled milk coming from the clothes in his office…and when little Spence jumped in, Boomer went to work.

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

