The creators of The Boys they have announced a new series, in spin-off form, to help tie the story together between seasons 2 and 3 from the Amazon Prime Video program. Entertainment Weekly announced the premiere of fictional newscast, Seven on 7, which comes from the Vought International corporation of the series. The miniseries (which can only be viewed digitally) aims to build the universe of the satirical superhero show to provide background information and preview what’s to come in season three from the series for Amazon Prime. You can watch the first episode below (English only, though you can add english subtitles here):