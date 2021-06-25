Kiss break down origins of ultimate party song 'Rock and Roll All Nite'

During a recent interview with New York's Q104.3 radio station, Gene Simmons discussed KISS's new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory", which is set to premiere with a two-night event on June 27 and June 28 from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Asked if there are any "revelations in this movie that are gonna shock us," Gene responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "In a very real way, when Catholics have a personal sort of confessional, they go and they say, 'Father, please forgive me for I have sinned.' Never mind the fact that he may have his own very young skeletons in his closet. You see what just I did there?