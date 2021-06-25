Kiss break down origins of ultimate party song 'Rock and Roll All Nite'
Watch Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley reveal how the signature song started out "about a girl as a car" in exclusive clip from Biography: KISStory special.ew.com
Watch Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley reveal how the signature song started out "about a girl as a car" in exclusive clip from Biography: KISStory special.ew.com
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.