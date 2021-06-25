Florida Synagogues Are Helping Those Affected By Surfside Collapse

Tallahassee, FL – A program created by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and launched in May, is helping renters across the state whose income has been affected by COVID-19. "OUR Florida," or Opportunities for Utilities and Rental Assistance, according to DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris, "will benefit Floridians who have suffered due to the pandemic’s economic impact on working-class families." The U.S. Department of Treasury issued $1.4 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan Act specifically for rental and utility assistance. Approximately $529 million of those funds were distributed directly by local governments with populations over 200,000. The remaining funds, over $800 million, will be disbursed by the state. The money, as in other programs, is paid directly to the landlord or the utility company. Documentation of your losses and identification are just some of the information required. Eligible Florida renters can qualify for up to 15 months of rent and utility payments. This includes 12 months of past due rent and utilities and three months of forward-looking rent payments. Applications are now being accepted at ourflorida.com. The website has a FAQ section but if you can’t find the answer there, you can call 833-493-0594, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.