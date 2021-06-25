Cancel
Florida State

Florida Synagogues Are Helping Those Affected By Surfside Collapse

NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 16 days ago
Florida's Jewish community is helping those affected by the Surfside condo collapse. The Shul of Bal Harbour, which is just a mile away from the scene, has been greeting U-Haul trucks full of donated emergency supplies since just hours after the tragedy, and Rabbi Shalom Lipskar says they're not alone.

wflanews.iheart.com
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
Bal Harbour, FL
Florida Society
Florida State
Surfside, FL
