Attorneys prepare for new trial for Kenosha County man accused of killing his wife in 1998

Defense attorneys for Mark Jensen are getting time to review the voluminous case files before the court begins to schedule the dates for his new homicide trial. Jensen is slated to go to trial for a second time for the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen. Jensen was convicted in 2008 of killing Julie. Prosecutors convinced jurors in a case that gained national attention that he had poisoned her with antifreeze and then suffocated her at their Pleasant Prairie home.