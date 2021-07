Here’s a short interview from The Celtic Star archive with Enrico Annoni.. Italian defender Enrico Annoni was only a Celtic star for just two years but when his name crops up, he brings a smile to any Celtic supporter’s face. Rico was a cult hero with our support. When he signed for Celtic from Roma in 1997, he brought with him a man marking style to the Scottish game that the Italians were well known for and the support loved it!, Scott Alcroft caught up with Italian cult hero to ask him ten questions about his time at Celtic…