Design inspiration: our favourite projects from June
Summer is in full swing and the design projects that caught our eye this month are bright and colourful, with an exception that is literally out of this world. Bringing his joyfully colourful signature look to the streets once again, Yinka Ilori has teamed up with the British Red Cross for its latest campaign, “This is Human Kind”. For his part, the designer has created a 15-foot mural bearing the campaign’s slogan. It is available to view now, and is located on Ebor Street, a short walk from Shoreditch High Street Station.www.designweek.co.uk