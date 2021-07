Last year, while deaths from COVID-19 made headlines, heart disease remained the leading cause of death in the US. The most common form is coronary heart disease or CHD, which is also known as coronary artery disease. We know that some groups of people are more likely to die from CHD than others: deaths are higher among African Americans than among people who are white. One underlying factor is longstanding disparities in health problems that affect the heart and blood vessels, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. Now, new research from the Jackson Heart Study offers information on the role that smoking may play.