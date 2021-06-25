Free Fishing Days coming up this Saturday and Sunday
Another Free Fishing Weekend is coming up on Saturday and Sunday across New York State. It's the second of six Free Fishing Days recognized in the state each year. During designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. The State DEC reminds anglers that while the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.chautauquatoday.com