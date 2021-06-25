Report: Hawks Frustrated Giannis Isn't Punished by NBA for Free-Throw Routine

In the past couple of weeks, I have been absorbed in the NBA playoffs, particularly the glorious, improbable playoff run by my Atlanta Hawks. One thing that’s been different about these playoffs than in past years – other than the Hawks’ inclusion – is the injury bug that has struck the NBA’s best players. For instance, there have been 10 All-Stars who have missed some playoff games, or the entirety of the postseason, due to injury. In the Hawks-Bucks series, for example, the Milwaukee Bucks were missing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (I had to copy and paste) and the Hawks were without Trae Young (not an All-Star, which is a travesty) for parts of the series.