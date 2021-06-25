Report: Hawks Frustrated Giannis Isn't Punished by NBA for Free-Throw Routine
The Atlanta Hawks want to see officials enforce the rules if Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to take an extended period of time before attempting his free throws. Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Hawks "are not happy that the league" seemed to look the other way when the Milwaukee Bucks star took a long time during his warmup routine before attempting a free throw in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.bleacherreport.com