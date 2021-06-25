Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Hawks Frustrated Giannis Isn't Punished by NBA for Free-Throw Routine

By Adam Wells, adamwells1985
Bleacher Report
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks want to see officials enforce the rules if Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to take an extended period of time before attempting his free throws. Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Hawks "are not happy that the league" seemed to look the other way when the Milwaukee Bucks star took a long time during his warmup routine before attempting a free throw in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

bleacherreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#The Athletic#Warmup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft: 5 prospects to target with the 20th pick

With the Atlanta Hawks out of the playoffs, attention turns to the 2021 NBA Draft, set to take place later this month. That means getting familiar with the incoming class of rookies. It is a bit odd after last season’s condensed timeline saw the draft take place last November. Regardless, it’s time for teams to add to their cores.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a photo of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo walking into State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday night before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hawks. The photo of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account...
NBALake Geneva Regional News

Giannis-less Bucks beat Hawks, reach NBA Finals for first time since 1974

ATLANTA — The Milwaukee Bucks were an instant success in the NBA, winning a championship in just their third season and reaching the finals again three years later. Nearly a half-century later, they finally have a shot at another title. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks can’t overlook the Milwaukee Bucks even if Giannis sits

Much has been made over the years about the importance of teams winning Game 5 in a best-of-seven series and it’s no different for the Atlanta Hawks. There are several trends the Hawks must be mindful of in Game 5 and one more is apparently becoming more of a reality. That is that Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful with the hyperextended knee suffered last game.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Bucks/Hawks Game 4 Recap + WCF Game 6 + Giannis Injury | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 205)

Bucks/Hawks Game 4 Recap + WCF Game 6 Preview Ep. 205. The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a daily episode to recap the Bucks and Hawks Game 4 and preview WCF Game 6. Zach Broner and Munaf Manji get into the huge Game 5 victory by the Clippers over the Suns in Phoenix. Should the Suns be concerned? The guys discuss whether or not last night was the best playoff game in the career of Paul George. Furthermore, the guys get into Game 4 between the Bucks and the Hawks and more HUGE injury news. How concerning is Trae Young’s ankle injury? Now Giannis suffers a hyper-extended knee injury!
NBAwsau.com

No Giannis, no problem: Bucks beat Hawks

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU-MetroSource) – Brook Lopez scored 33 points as the shorthanded Bucks beat the shorthanded Hawks 123-112 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee. The Bucks were without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Hawks were without guard Trae Young. An MRI earlier this week showed...
NBABleacher Report

1 Surprise Trade Target for Every NBA Team

Every NBA team's offseason goal is to enter the upcoming campaign better than it exited the last one. Franchise-specific aims vary depending on where the club in question sits on the rebuilding-to-contending spectrum, but they all want to get better. The available tools: internal development, free agency, the draft and...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Phoenix Game 2 Recap: Bucks Wilt Again in Arizona Heat

In Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Bucks were defeated 118-108 by Devin Booker (31 points) and the hot shooting Phoenix Suns, despite a historic night from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee will head back home down two games to none in the series. There were some definite improvements but...
NBABleacher Report

John Collins Hopes to Sign New Contract with Hawks During 2021 NBA Free Agency

John Collins is a restricted free agent this summer, but he's hoping to continue building a title contender in Atlanta. “It’s something that I feel like I’ve voiced my opinion about a lot saying, that I want to be here," Collins told reporters Sunday. "... We’re going to have to come to a decision very soon, but hopefully, the best one for me is the one that keeps me here."
NBAThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

LEN ROBBINS: Put me in the NBA finals

In the past couple of weeks, I have been absorbed in the NBA playoffs, particularly the glorious, improbable playoff run by my Atlanta Hawks. One thing that’s been different about these playoffs than in past years – other than the Hawks’ inclusion – is the injury bug that has struck the NBA’s best players. For instance, there have been 10 All-Stars who have missed some playoff games, or the entirety of the postseason, due to injury. In the Hawks-Bucks series, for example, the Milwaukee Bucks were missing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (I had to copy and paste) and the Hawks were without Trae Young (not an All-Star, which is a travesty) for parts of the series.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 NBA Draft Profiles: Atlanta Hawks

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29. With the draft coming up, The Game Haus will be doing draft profiles for each NBA team. NBA squads will be analyzed, team needs will be addressed and potential targets will be discussed. Today, the Atlanta Hawks’ 2021 NBA Draft...
NBABleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Top Target in 2021 Free Agency

NBA free agency is set to kick off on August 2 at 6 p.m. ET, which is when teams and players can begin negotiating. A moratorium period will last until August 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET, after which players can sign their new contracts. With only two teams left in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy