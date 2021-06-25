Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Massive infrastructure spending agreement announced

By Alex Sakariassen
Posted by 
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following a meeting with President Joe Biden this week, a bipartisan coalition of congressional lawmakers including U.S. Sen. Jon Tester unveiled the framework for a massive infrastructure agreement. The deal would inject $579 billion nationally into a range of projects including road, bridge, airport, water system and broadband improvements. During...

montanafreepress.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
244
Followers
643
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jon Tester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Amtrak#Legislature#Democrats#Republicans#Montanans#The Milk River#Arpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Senate
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Fate of 10 GOP Impeachers Since Capitol Riot Shows 'Going Against Trump Is the Death Knell'

The 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in instigating the mob that marauded through the Capitol on January 6 knew the riot would be a historic turning point for the country. What they didn't realize: The events of that day might also mark the beginning of the end of their own political careers, and that their actions would give Trump and politicians loyal to him a rallying cry to help them retain control of the Republican Party.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden senior adviser Richmond on bipartisan infrastructure bill, Dem spending package: ‘We’ll sign both’

After President Biden stirred controversy by claiming that he would not sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill without having a massive partisan spending package alongside it, senior presidential adviser Cedric Richmond said Biden will indeed sign the narrower, Republican-backed bill – promising that the broader legislation would follow. Biden said Thursday...
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
California StateSacramento Bee

Democrats are in control at California’s Capitol. Why is the state budget still not done?

California’s fiscal year started more than a week ago, but lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom still don’t have a budget deal. They’ve enacted placeholder legislation to keep the government running while they hash out the final details, but the delay leaves Californians waiting for details on how money for critical areas including wildfires and infrastructure will be spent.
Congress & Courtswglt.org

Durbin Pushes For Lower Drug Costs, Movement On Infrastructure

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin wants to force drug companies to list the cost of prescription medications in their consumer advertisements. The Illinois Democrat said during a virtual news conference Friday he hopes the move will shame drug makers to reduce prices, adding consumers find the prices “baffling” and that they drive up Medicare costs for everyone.
TrafficPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Transportation businesses have narrowing window for aid

Transportation businesses that lost at least a quarter of their business during the pandemic have until July 19 to apply for federal aid to help recoup their losses. Federal aid totaling $2 billion is available for such companies, including charter buses, school buses, water taxis and tour providers. Businesses that receive such grants can use the money to maintain payroll, hire back employees who were laid off, or cover operational expenses.
Politicskvpr.org

Governor, Lawmakers Add $500 Million to Wildfire Prevention Budget, Following CapRadio Investigation

Governor Gavin Newsom is set to approve an extra $500 million for wildfire prevention — a last-minute change that would more than double what’s in the current budget deal. The change comes after CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom revealed Newsom’s administration had nixed a similar amount from this year’s budget. The investigation also found the state’s wildfire prevention work dropped sharply in 2020, and the governor had pushed back an ambitious fuel reduction goal set by his predecessor.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Takeaways from the indictment of the Trump Organization

On July 1, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg with multiple counts of tax fraud, grand larceny, conspiracy, and falsifying business records. The criminal indictment alleged that since 2005, Weisselberg (who made $940,000 a year in salary and bonus) did not declare $1.7 million in “off the books” fringe benefits to the Internal Revenue Service, including $1.17 million in rent on an apartment in Manhattan; $360,000 in private school tuition for his grandchildren (with checks reportedly signed by Donald Trump himself); $200,000 for leases on a Mercedes Benz; a flat-screen television, carpet installation, and furniture for his home in Florida. To evade New York City taxes, the indictment alleges that Mr. Weisselberg also claimed, falsely, that his primary residence was outside Manhattan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Montana Free Press

Media lawsuit alleging open-meetings violation dismissed

Lewis & Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan today dismissed a lawsuit filed by multiple Montana media organizations against House Judiciary Committee Chair Barry Usher. The media organizations’ complaint alleged that Usher violated the public’s constitutional right to know and state open-meeting laws by closing a discussion among Republican...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanpeoplenews.com

New Mexico space innovation hub launches with federal funding

WASHINGTON — In partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory, NewSpace New Mexico has launched a new innovation hub in Albuquerque with $11 million in federal funding to facilitate growth in the emerging space industry around Kirtland Air Force Base. NewSpace New Mexico is a nonprofit focused on promoting the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Republican immigration proposal falls flat

A joint immigration proposal by two top Senate Republicans was received with jeers among immigration advocates on both sides of the aisle, but some observers see it as an escape valve if Senate rules don't allow Democrats to push through their version of immigration reform. GOP Sens. John Cornyn (Texas)...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Biden fires holdover head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired the commissioner of the Social Security Administration after the official refused to resign and accepted the deputy commissioner’s resignation, the White House said. Biden asked Commissioner Andrew Saul to resign, and his employment was terminated after he refused the president’s request, a White House official...
Public Healththecomanchechief.com

Abbott renews COVID-19 disaster declaration in July 2021

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March 13, 2020, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in the State of Texas; and. WHEREAS, in each subsequent month effective...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."

Comments / 0

Community Policy