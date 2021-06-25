The Celebrity Hairstylist Who Wants Beauty to Go Deeper Than Skin-Deep
If there were a beauty Hall of Fame, it would be filled with Harry Josh originals: The mint-green Bentley of blow-dryers, the mint-green Rolls-Royce of curling irons, and Instagram's favorite hair clips would flank a framed picture of Gisele's iconic balayage highlights and perfectly imperfect beachy waves — both looks Josh created for the supermodel before she was known to the world on a solely first-name basis.