Cox Appears Ready to Close Out Churchill Downs’ Spring/Summer Meet with Fireworks

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Trainer Brad Cox / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Brad Cox entered the final two days of racing at the Churchill Downs Spring Meet with a one-win lead over Mike Maker and Brendan Walsh for the trainer’s title. The Louisville-native conditioner will attempt to secure his fourth leading trainer crown with nine horses entered Friday and Saturday led byTen Strike Racing and Madaket Stable’s Warrior’s Charge in the $600,000 Stephen Foster (G2).

