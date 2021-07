There is something about doing your makeup in your 30s that just hits different. It's not that it's harder, it just looks a little "less" everything — less glowy, less dewy, less radiant. I'm only speaking for myself when I say it's not easy to keep up with the latest and greatest in skin care. Even if I had all the time in the world, figuring out the perfect serum cocktail for my skin type just sounds mentally exhausting. Still, I want clear skin, so what's a girl to do? Well, I think I've cracked the code with the latest edition to my bathroom routine. Drumroll please . . . it's dermaplaning.