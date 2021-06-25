Cancel
Public Safety

(UPDATED) DEREK CHAUVIN TO BE SENTENCED FOR GEORGE FLOYD MURDER (12pmET)

By CNN
abc17news.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statue of George Floyd that was unveiled in New York on Juneteenth by Floyd’s brother was vandalized early Thursday morning and police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, a law enforcement official told CNN. Black spray paint was daubed on the face of the statue and over...

abc17news.com
Politicsindypendent.org

Brooklynites React to Defacing of George Floyd Statue by White Nationalists and the Sentencing of Derek Chauvin

Brooklynites woke up last Thursday to find a newly erected, 14-foot-tall bust of George Floyd had been defaced overnight by white nationalists. The monument that debuted on Juneteenth at Flatbush Junction was symbolically marred. Floyd’s face was strewn with black spray paint. The inscription on the base of the statue — poetry from hip-hop artist Papoose and Terrence Floyd, the deceased’s brother — was marked out in black and tagged in white with “PATRIOTFRONT.US.”
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

The punctuated sentence of Derek Chauvin

No one will seriously argue that the 22 ½-year sentence meted out to police officer Derek Chauvin was too harsh. After all, he was convicted of murder, and the maximum sentence under the law was 40 years in prison. Chauvin is 45 years old and will be 67 if he serves out his full sentence.
Minneapolis, MNDaily News

Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years for murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in April for the murder of George Floyd, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison Friday, June 25. Floyd died May 25, 2020, under the knee of Chauvin after he allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide and global protests against police brutality and state and federal lawmakers were urged to reconsider use of force techniques in policing.
Minneapolis, MNTech Dirt

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To Twenty-Two Years For Killing George Floyd

From the beating-out-his-19-years-as-a-cop-by-a-narrow-margin dept. The police officer who set off months of anti-police violence protests has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly ten minutes… and for more than two minutes after another officer said he couldn't detect a pulse.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Daily News

Minnesota prosecutors ask judge in Derek Chauvin murder trial to acknowledge trauma of girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death

Prosecutors in Minnesota have called into question a conclusion made by the judge who oversaw former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, asserting that the children who witnessed the killing of George Floyd were not traumatized by the incident. When Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison last month, he cited two aggravating factors for giving the ex-cop a more ...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin nearing federal plea deal in George Floyd’s death: Sources

Federal prosecutors and ex-Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin are close to reaching a plea deal, according to reports. Multiple sources told WCCO that as part of the plea deal, Chauvin would have to publicly disclose what he did to Floyd and why. The sources also said the deal would entail him getting a 20- to 25-year sentence that would run concurrently with his second-degree murder sentence, which is a state charge.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

'What took so long?': Anti-crime New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams slams Gov. Cuomo's gun violence emergency declaration and vows to 'turn this city around'

New York City's likely next mayor has criticized the state's governor for his gun violence 'disaster emergency', asking Andrew Cuomo: 'What took so long?'. Eric Adams, a 60-year-old former NYPD police captain, on Tuesday was confirmed as the winner of the Democratic primary, putting him on track to secure victory in the strongly-Democrat state at November's election.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police admit biracial teen who was tased and locked up for ten days for visiting his girlfriend did nothing wrong

Florida prosecutors will not go ahead with charges against a biracial 16-year-old boy who was tasered outside of his girlfriend’s house. Last month, surveillance footage showed Jack Rodeman being tasered by a police officer from the Florida Highway Patrol as he stood outside his girlfriend’s Fort Myers house waiting t be let in on 16 June. He was also held in a juvenile detention facility for ten days. Mr Rodeman had arranged to meet his girlfriend at the house, however, police officer George Smyrious believed he was a burglar as he had made a short cut through the property’s...
Minneapolis, MNThe New Yorker

Derek Chauvin’s Trial and George Floyd’s City

Just before dawn on a warm night in early June, a line of city vehicles pulled into a four-block area in South Minneapolis that has come to be known as George Floyd Square. Groups of workers fanned out in the darkness and started removing barricades and other structures that, for nearly a year, had cut off the flow of traffic on two major thoroughfares: Chicago Avenue and East Thirty-eighth Street. The reaction to what looked like a cross between a covert op and a public-works project was immediate; residents of the mixed-income neighborhood began texting and posting a flurry of messages on social media as they streamed out of their homes. Across town, one of those texts reached Jay Webb, a gardener and a caretaker of the Square. He got dressed and hustled out the door. Another observer said in a video on Instagram, “Greetings from G.F.S. They’re coming! They’re coming!”
abc17news.com

