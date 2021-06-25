Cancel
Senate passes bipartisan bill to help Iowa farmers join carbon credit markets

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIARN — The U.S. Senate today passed legislation backed by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) that will allow Iowa farmers to capitalize on conservation practices and actions that combat climate change. The legislation, the Growing Climate Solutions Act, was introduced in April and creates a certification program at the U.S. Department...

