How I Made Over 1 Million Sales on Etsy

By Emilia Petrarca
thecut.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not unusual for jewelry designer Kate Kim’s pieces to bring customers to tears. Since 2013, she has been selling custom, hyperpersonal accessories through her Etsy shop, Caitlyn Minimalist: necklaces featuring the handwriting of a relative who passed, rings with newborn babies’ fingerprints, friendship bracelets with secret messages — the kind of stuff you buy to commemorate a special person or occasion and then buy again when you have something else to celebrate. Kim estimates her returning-customer rate is about 40 percent, and she sees between 60 and 100 percent overall growth year over year. This spring, the brand reached 1 million sales — a rare achievement for any seller. Here, she and her husband, Michael, who quit his job to help her full time, walk us through how they reached such a huge milestone.

