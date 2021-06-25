Bears' Khalil Mack Selling $5M Chicago Mansion After Moving Downtown

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack placed his six-bedroom mansion in the city's North Shore suburb of Glencoe on the market for $5 million on Thursday. Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune reported the house, which was built in 2017 and purchased by Mack in 2018 for $3.75 million, features 15 total rooms across 6,100 square feet. He previously listed the property for $4.4 million but has since increased the asking price.