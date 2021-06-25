Just Stay In On Friday

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘You can stay with us,’ she said. ‘You can stay in our room. I don’t want you to have to go home.’ The midwife had just come in and explained to me there weren’t any nesting rooms for me, the adoptive mom, to stay in overnight at the hospital, but there might be room the following night. Arlo was just over an hour old, and everyone was still on a high from his anticipated, but dramatic, entrance. I wasn’t sure what it would be like staying with Arlo’s mom in her post-partum room, but I accepted. ‘Are you sure?,’ I said. ‘If you don’t mind, that would be wonderful.’ You see, I didn’t want to leave the hospital and lay awake all night thinking about how they were all doing, wondering if Arlo was taking his first feedings well, if he was warm enough in his bassinet, how Angie was feeling. If I was allowed, I wanted to be there.