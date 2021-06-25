OMAHA: Day six notebook
OMAHA - It took a while, but Texas and Virginia completed their elimination game in the wee hours of Friday morning. The Longhorns won a very competitive game in the 8th when first baseman Zach Zubia removed all doubt with a bases clearing double to give Texas a 6-2 lead. Prior to that base knock, Zubia was O-for-Omaha. The talented slugger is now 1-for-11, but that one was huge. A stubborn and gritty Cavalier squad had battled the Longhorns tooth and nail to a 2-2 tie before designated hitter Ivan Melendez came through with a two-out RBI single to give Texas a lead they would never relinquish.247sports.com