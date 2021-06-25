OMAHA: Day six notebook

Under new head coach Porter Moser, the Oklahoma men's basketball program has been no stranger to transfer portal activity. It looks like the Sooners may not be done yet, either. It was reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium that Jaden Shackelford, a transfer guard formerly of Alabama, is down to a final three. The list includes Ohio State, Texas Tech and, of course, the Crimson and Cream. However, it is also of note that Shackelford isn't ruling out a return to the Crimson Tide. A decision could be coming soon.