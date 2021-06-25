Beyond the G&T: 3 New Ways to Use Tonic In Summer Cocktails

If you’ve been following booze trends in the slightest for the last few years, then you know how fast the ascent of “RTD” has been. Buoyed by the same factors of convenience and simple accessibility that built hard seltzer into such a powerhouse segment of the alcohol market, and courting the same consumers, “ready to drink” canned (or bottled) cocktails have taken on a life of their own, becoming the fastest-growing segment of the alcohol industry in 2020. That such conveniently packaged cocktails would boom during the global pandemic seems like no surprise—after all, traditional cocktail bars were closed throughout the year, and many consumers simply don’t care to learn to mix drinks of any complexity at home. But rather than simply a pandemic-related flash in the pan, it seems as if the RTD segment will continue growing rapidly in 2021, expanding in terms of variety and levels of premiumization the consumer can expect to see on the shelves. Countless companies have scrambled to get their RTD cocktails into package stores, from the distilleries themselves to conglomerates that own them.