Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Agreement In Police Reform Bill

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 16 days ago
A bipartisan coalition announced the agreement was reached Thursday (June 24).

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

