Revelations In New KISS Doc Will 'Upset Some Fans,' Says Gene Simmons
'Biography: KISStory' premieres this Sunday and Monday at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.www.iheart.com
'Biography: KISStory' premieres this Sunday and Monday at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com