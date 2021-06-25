Cancel
Business

Fed’s Kashkari predicts workers will return to labor market and cool off inflation

By Greg Robb
MarketWatch
 16 days ago
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Friday he thinks millions of Americans will return to the labor market and reduce inflation pressures on the economy.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

Neel Kashkari
U.S. Politicsharrisondaily.com

Yellen: Compete on economic strengths, not low tax rates

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that deterring the use of tax havens will let countries compete on economic fundamentals — instead of by offering ever-lower tax rates that deprive …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
EconomyWashington Post

Will the labor market’s Great Reset change things for workers over the long term?

Ten years ago, when I started writing a book on failure, I discovered something very odd: When people described the best thing that ever happened to them, they often also described what sounded like the worst thing that ever happened to them. Sure, some people cited kids or weddings or wonderful job opportunities, but others highlighted such notable events as getting fired, enduring crippling accidents or going to prison.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Markets and central bankers play chicken with inflation

Precious metals markets are putting in a mixed performance this week as inflation uncertainties drive divergences across other asset classes. The bond market is rallying strongly in spite of the Fed’s apparent plans to taper its Treasury purchases in months ahead. Bond buyers are betting that inflation won’t be a problem for years to come.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed says shortages of materials, hiring problems holding back recovery

WASHINGTON - Shortages of materials and "difficulties in hiring" are holding back the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and have driven a "transitory" bout of inflation, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. "Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth," the...
BusinessBenzinga

Friday's Market Minute: Hyperinflation Risk Peaked. Inflation Risk Did Not.

One common explanation for why Treasury yields have fallen the last few months is that inflation risks have peaked. In terms of the magnitude of possible inflation, that seems logical; i.e., peak inflation will prove to be the 5% CPI we’re expecting for June, which likely marked the apex of the COVID-linked supply chain imbalance. Fair enough. But investors should be wary in assuming this means the disruptive potential of inflation on the market or economy has passed.
Personal FinanceMinneapolis Star Tribune

US consumer borrowing surged in May as economy reopened

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing surged by a larger-than-expected $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way. Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal...
Businessfanniemae.com

Fed Remains Patient on Tapering Timeline as Labor Market Tightness Persists

The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) June 15-16 meeting showed that the FOMC’s standard of “substantial further progress” regarding the economic recovery had not yet been met, as participants "generally saw supply disruptions and labor shortages as constraining the expansion of economic activity this year." Participants noted that inflation had risen more than they had anticipated, driven by supply shortages, with several participants anticipating that such shortages would "put upward pressure on prices into next year." Given this, various participants "expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," with several officials supporting the reduction in the pace of MBS purchases more quickly than other asset purchases.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Fed's Powell, European Inflation, China Trade

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to U.S. Congress, plus the latest data on consumer sentiment in Europe and trade in China - here's a quick look through ahead to next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. Powell, in a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields fall as economic worries percolate

(Updates prices, adds stock market moves) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. government bonds yields continued their recent decline on Thursday, with 10-year Treasury yields touching their lowest levels in nearly five months as investors' worries persist that the best part of the economic recovery may be over. The yield on the 10-year note is on pace to decline for an eighth straight session, marking the longest streak since a nine-session drop that ended on March 3, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States was gaining speed. Recent data on the labor market and services sector has given investors pause that the economy may not be strengthening as initially anticipated and some underlying weakness may be emerging. On Thursday, initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose for the week, according to Labor Department data, although the broader trend continues to show improvement. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.9 basis points after flattening to as small as 104.2, the most narrow since Feb. 12. "There is a little bit of a preoccupation on the employment front where the market is questioning if the Fed will be able to make further progress on employment in order to meet its mandate before tapering asset purchases," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale In New York. "The market is pricing out the timing of the first rate hike, as well as the pace of rate hikes after the first rate hike, and that led to this flattening move in Treasuries." Minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting showed central bank officials believed "substantial further progress" on the economic recovery had not yet been met, but agreed they needed to be prepared to act should inflation or other risks emerge. Analysts have cited multiple reasons for growing concerns about the economic growth prospects and increasing risk-off sentiment, including the Delta variant of COVID-19, volatility in oil prices and a market that has been largely positioned short. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.5 basis points to 1.286% after hitting a low of 1.25%, the lowest since Feb. 16. The concerns also spread to the stock market, where each of the three major averages were lower in a broad sell off, with sectors considered part of the "reflation" trade such as financials and industrials the worst performing on the day. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 3.4 basis points to 1.910% after dropping to 1.856%, marking its lowest level since Feb. 2. July 8 Thursday 2:46PM New York / 1846 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP1 163-31/32 0-22/32 10YR TNotes SEP1 133-224/256 0-84/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1944 -0.022 Three-year note 99-176/256 0.3571 -0.040 Five-year note 100-174/256 0.7356 -0.044 Seven-year note 101-80/256 1.0543 -0.039 10-year note 103-32/256 1.2862 -0.035 30-year bond 110-140/256 1.9098 -0.034 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 2.00 spread (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Andrew Heavens)

