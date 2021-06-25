Socialite Jasmine Hartin Arrested Again While Checking in for Bail: Report

Andrew Ashcroft, the son of Britain’s Lord Michael Ashcroft, has accused his estranged wife, socialite Jasmine Hartin, of having drug and alcohol addictions in court papers filed as part of their acrimonious custody dispute. According to the documents, which were obtained by the Daily Mail, Ashcroft says Hartin—who stands accused of killing a Belize cop—can’t take care of their twin children due to her “immoral” habits, including taking illegal and non-prescribed drugs and being an alcoholic. “Her main occupation is attending and socializing,” he wrote, asking for full custody. He also cited her manslaughter charge for the death of a Belize police officer in May. Hartin vehemently denied Ashcroft’s allegations, saying he manufactured them after she complained about him leaving Belize with the children without her approval. She claimed she hasn’t been able to see her children since June 11 and that it was hard to fight the claims due to the manslaughter case against her. “I’m playing an unfair game. They are able to do whatever they want while I’m tied up in red tape,” she said. She also submitted a medical report showing no instances of drug use.