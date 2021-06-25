Cancel
Socialite Jasmine Hartin Arrested Again While Checking in for Bail: Report

By Lawrence Ukenye
 16 days ago
Jasmine Hartin, the Canadian socialite accused of murdering a policeman in Belize, was arrested at San Ignacio police station on Thursday while signing in as part of her bail agreement, according to the Daily Mail. It was unclear why Hartin, 32, was arrested but she had filmed herself earlier this week confronting her partner, British mogul Lord Ashcroft, and demanding to see her children—a violation of her bail conditions. Prior to be being led away by police, she pleaded that she had done nothing wrong. “This is illegal, I’m being detained illegally,” Hartin argued. “This is bogus. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

