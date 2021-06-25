If You Tell Me To Cheer For The Habs One More Time I’m Going To Punch You In The Face
Let’s get to the point here. The Montreal Canadiens made the finals. Good for them. They are a solid, defensively sound team (which a lot of us expected) and Carey Price has recaptured the form that once made him the best goalie in the world (which I did not expect, but only feared as one would a shadowy monster from local folklore.) They may well win the Stanley Cup as a heartwarming underdog story. Should they win, their fans will get lit on Labatt 50s and have a parade/riot. That’s cool. Stay socially distanced out there, kids.www.pensionplanpuppets.com