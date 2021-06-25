Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for murder of George Floyd

By Eric Levenson, Ray Sanchez, CNN
KCTV 5
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year, was sentenced Friday to 22 and half years in prison. Chauvin, in a light gray suit and tie and white shirt, spoke briefly before the sentence was imposed, offering his "condolences to the Floyd family."

www.kctv5.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Omar Jimenez
Person
Ben Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police Brutality#Defense Attorneys#Cnn#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Derek Chauvin's sentence, policing and the Legislature, police unions

What is the goal of imprisonment in this country? It is to punish and rehabilitate. In the case of Derek Chauvin, he will be punished for his violence against another human being, and rightfully so ("Chauvin term is 22.5 years," front page, June 26). Rehabilitation, however, will remain a question mark. Chauvin will also continue to be restricted to a form of solitary confinement while occasionally being allowed inside a courtroom for upcoming appeals. So far, he has kept his sanity throughout this horrendous, self-inflicted ordeal. Due to possible threats on his life he will remain in isolation for months and years, making his life pure torture. Consequently, severe mental illness is the probable outcome and a justifiable punishment for killing a local citizen ... I suppose. Sadly, George Floyd's family, Derek Chauvin, and of course, taxpayers are all the losers here because of Chauvin's despicable act. Case closed.
Minneapolis, MNaudacy.com

Sources: Chauvin working on plea deal for federal charges in the death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could be close to a plea deal on the federal civil rights charges against him, according to WCCO-TV. The plea could land him a 20-25 year sentence, which would be served that same time as his state sentence, instead of a life sentence. Chauvin was sentenced at the state level to 22 ½ years last Friday for the murder of George Floyd.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Daily News

Minnesota prosecutors ask judge in Derek Chauvin murder trial to acknowledge trauma of girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death

Prosecutors in Minnesota have called into question a conclusion made by the judge who oversaw former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, asserting that the children who witnessed the killing of George Floyd were not traumatized by the incident. When Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison last month, he cited two aggravating factors for giving the ex-cop a more ...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Minnesota AG asks judge to modify sentencing memo for Derek Chauvin

July 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has requested a Hennepin County judge to modify the sentencing memorandum of former police officer Derek Chauvin to indicate that children who witnessed the death of George Floyd were traumatized. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 and...
RelationshipsPosted by
News Talk 1490

Leneal Frazier’s Family Fights For Answers, Accountability After Fatal Crash With Police Officer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The family of Leneal Frazier and their attorney Jeff Storms held a news conference on Friday to discuss the loss of their loved one as well as call for due process in Frazier’s death after he was killed earlier this week when a Minneapolis police vehicle stuck his car while pursuing another vehicle in a high-speed chase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy