'Something Off' With Miami Condo Prior To Collapse

After moving from Miami to Los Angeles back in 2019, Dwyane Wade is back to show support for his community when they need it most. On July 8, the former Miami Heat player paid his respects at the memorial site for the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Southside, FL. "#SurfSideStrong . . . Today was about Uplifting, Praising and Showing up," the 39-year-old captioned a series of black and white photos. "Our first responders are the real MVPs." The 12-story condo complex partially collapsed on June 24, leaving 78 residents dead and another 62 missing.