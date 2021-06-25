Cancel
Miami, FL

'Something Off' With Miami Condo Prior To Collapse

By Jason Hall
The Miami-Dade County condo is reported to have had some issues prior to collapsing on Thursday.

Florida StateNPR

90 Deaths Have Now Been Confirmed In The Florida Condo Collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Authorities said Sunday they are making progress in the painstaking search for the victims of a deadly building collapse in Florida last month. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, up from 86 a day before.
AccidentsBBC

Miami building collapse: What do we know about the victims?

Rescue workers have recovered more victims of the tower block that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on 24 June. Ninety people have been confirmed dead and some 31 others are still thought to be missing. The search for victims has been slow, as rescuers sort through the rubble in sweltering heat...
Florida StatePosted by
People

Cat Missing from Fla. Condo Collapse Found Alive and Reunited with His Family 2 Weeks Later: 'A Bright Spot'

A cat who was missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium last month has been found alive and has been reunited with his family. On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a press conference that the feline, named Binx, had lived on the ninth floor of the building and was found while workers on the scene were sorting through the rubble to locate more missing individuals.
Surfside, FL13newsnow.com

Cat missing after Surfside condo collapse found alive

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A small ray of hope was given to one family left picking up the pieces following the tragic Surfside condo collapse — their cat was found alive. The Kitty Campus wrote Friday on Facebook a black cat was found by a good Samaritan near the rubble of Champlain Towers South and brought to its facility.
NBAPosted by
POPSUGAR

Dwyane Wade Supports Miami After Condo Collapse: "First Responders Are the Real MVPs"

After moving from Miami to Los Angeles back in 2019, Dwyane Wade is back to show support for his community when they need it most. On July 8, the former Miami Heat player paid his respects at the memorial site for the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Southside, FL. "#SurfSideStrong . . . Today was about Uplifting, Praising and Showing up," the 39-year-old captioned a series of black and white photos. "Our first responders are the real MVPs." The 12-story condo complex partially collapsed on June 24, leaving 78 residents dead and another 62 missing.
Real EstateMarietta Daily Journal

Prospective condo buyer's video showed cracks, puddles in garage a year before building collapsed — but no red flag

MIAMI — On July 17 last year, Fiorella Terenzi, an astrophysicist who has a condo in Champlain Towers East, went to the sister building Champlain Towers South to check out an apartment on the sixth floor, with an eye toward buying the unit. She had wanted to live in the South building, and waited eagerly for a unit to come available. Then she saw the parking garage.
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Alabama doctor's body found in Florida condo collapse rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in South Florida have located the body of Alabama native Dr. Gary Cohen, who was staying at his brother's condo at Champlain Towers South in Surfside when it collapsed two weeks ago. Cohen, a Tuscaloosa VA doctor with more than 20 years of...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Engineers fear collapsed Miami condo may have been built using less reinforced steel than plans called for - as hunt for 124 still missing is paused amid preparation to demolish surviving with with explosives

Engineers believe a Miami condo that collapsed killing at least 24 residents may have been built using less reinforced steel than the plans called for - as officials planned to blow up the remaining wing with 124 people still missing. Inspectors identified the issue at critical places in the base...

