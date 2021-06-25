Cancel
Prince Charles Won't Strip Archie, Lili Of Titles: It's An 'Unpopular' Move

By Emily Lee
 16 days ago
Here's why Prince Charles is unlikely to strip Archie and Lili of their royal titles once he's monarch.

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

U.K.
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
Celebrities

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids From Receiving Titles

Prince Charles has allegedly made a drastic decision to slim down the Royal Family and is planning on denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children from having the titles of prince and princess when he becomes king. The Daily Mail reports that Charles is determined to cut costs as a way to appease his subjects and that this isn't a personal decision, but is simply business. "Charles has never made any secret of the fact that he wants a slimmed-down Monarchy when he becomes King," a source told The Sun. "He realizes that the public don't want to pay for a huge Monarchy and, as he said, the balcony at Buckingham Palace would probably collapse."
Celebrities

Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).
Celebrities
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
Celebrities
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Celebrities

Prince Charles and Prince Harry Reportedly Planned a Secret Dinner Meeting During Harry's Last Visit

During his most recent trip home to the United Kingdom earlier this month, Prince Harry reportedly had plans for a one-on-one dinner with his father, Prince Charles. The royals reportedly planned to get together to begin the process of healing their strained relationship and working through the issues that got them to this point, including some raised by Harry during his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey this spring.

