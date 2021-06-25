Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Georgia Over Voting Law

By Cherranda Smith
Posted by 
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘This is the first of many steps we are taking,’ US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

www.binnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

54
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Voting Rights#State Of Georgia#Us Department Of Justice#Doj#Americans#Ag#Black Georgians#The Civil Rights Division#Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Georgia StateNPR

DOJ Says Georgia's New Voting Law Restricts The Black Vote

The U.S. Justice Department has sued the state of Georgia over its new voting law, saying that the controversial measure is intended to restrict ballot access to Black voters. The U.S. Department of Justice has taken a big step back to push back against new state-level voting restrictions. Yesterday, the department announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over the controversial voting law it enacted in March. The DOJ says the discriminatory effect of Georgia's law, particularly on Black voters, was known to Republican lawmakers who nonetheless pushed for its passage. Georgia Public Broadcasting Stephen Fowler is here to tell us more. Hi, Stephen.
Georgia StatePosted by
CBS News

Georgia secretary of state sees "absolutely no merit" in DOJ's lawsuit on voting rights

A U.S. Supreme Court decision expected in an Arizona case this week could have major implications for a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department over Georgia's elections law. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero to discuss why he believes the lawsuit has "absolutely no merit," and how to restore voter confidence in the system. Read more here.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
Texas StateNewsweek

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert Suggests Capitol Riot Was a Set-Up by Democrats

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert suggested that the January 6 was a conspiracy set-up by the Democrats and called the arrests of the Capitol rioters "tyranny" in a speech to the Dallas Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday. Gohmert suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the violent...
Politicsthejacksonpress.org

The Need to “Recover” our Constitution and How to Do It

I got a text from a state legislator on Wednesday that read, “How can a [U.S.] Supreme Court decision overrule our state Constitution? The [U.S.] Supreme Court has been wrong on Roe v Wade, Dred Scott and many others.” I get this question and others like it quite often. If you don’t know the answer or if you mistakenly think the answer is “the Supremacy Clause,” read on. The right answer is important because when you don’t know the rules of the game—which is what our state and federal constitutions are—then, in time, you will lose on every political issue you care about.
Texas StatePosted by
Salon

Fox host grills Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over racist election laws

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about new voting restrictions that reportedly could suppress Black voters. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that a Republican-backed law would ban 24-hour voting and drive-through voting. "There was no indication of fraud in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Takeaways from the indictment of the Trump Organization

On July 1, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg with multiple counts of tax fraud, grand larceny, conspiracy, and falsifying business records. The criminal indictment alleged that since 2005, Weisselberg (who made $940,000 a year in salary and bonus) did not declare $1.7 million in “off the books” fringe benefits to the Internal Revenue Service, including $1.17 million in rent on an apartment in Manhattan; $360,000 in private school tuition for his grandchildren (with checks reportedly signed by Donald Trump himself); $200,000 for leases on a Mercedes Benz; a flat-screen television, carpet installation, and furniture for his home in Florida. To evade New York City taxes, the indictment alleges that Mr. Weisselberg also claimed, falsely, that his primary residence was outside Manhattan.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
Derrick

Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As congressional Democrats gear up for another bruising legislative push to expand voting rights, much of their attention has quietly focused on a small yet crucial voting bloc with the power to scuttle their plans: the nine Supreme Court justices. Democrats face dim prospects for passing voting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy