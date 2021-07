Someone once described NorthPark Center to me as the best museum in Dallas, and though the local attraction is, for all intents and purposes, a mall, the artistic distinction is well earned. Since Raymond and Patsy Nasher opened the shopping center in the 1960s (before going on to create the Nasher Sculpture Center), NorthPark has been filled with high-caliber works by renowned artists like Andy Warhol, KAWS, Joel Shapiro, Frank Stella, Beverly Pepper, and more. So seamless is the blend of art and commerce at NorthPark, you might not even notice you’re passing an internationally acclaimed work on your way to the Apple Store.